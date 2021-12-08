ACPD charges three juveniles in connection with online threats against AHS, WAHS

The police department did not provide any more information about the children facing charges.

The police department is actively investigating several threats involving schools, including one at Burley Middle School reported Monday.

The police department also provided a list of online and social media tips and encouraged families to review them.

“Young people believe that there is a certain amount of anonymity online and with certain internet-based apps,” ACPD wrote. “While this is somewhat true, the internet and apps that use the internet are not completely private. Some may think that school threats are funny, but the community and police do not. Those who make these posts will be held accountable and there will be criminal consequences.”

If a student sees a threat online, ACPD said they should immediately notify a school administrator and the police and not share it. The police will work with the school to develop a plan of action.

Other tips include:

» Monitor your child’s phone, computer, and online accounts regularly.