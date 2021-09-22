4th Circuit vacates earlier order, rendering 2A lawsuit moot

Richardson wrote that, despite efforts to “try to breathe new life into her claims after they became moot,” Marshall’s new claim that she wishes to sell handguns to friends under 21 would be considered a private sale not typically affected by the challenged laws and regulations.

Despite attempts to bring those sales within this court’s purview by alleging that she wishes to use a federally licensed firearm dealer to facilitate the sales, Richardson wrote that this newly alleged injury was raised for the first time on appeal, and only after the case became moot.

Similarly, he wrote that an attempt to add new parties — Corey Fraser, a 19-year old, and Battlefield Firearms, a federally licensed firearms dealer — on July 24, the day before Marshall turned 21, did not fall within the district court’s jurisdiction to grant.

Elliott Harding, who represented Marshall and Hirschfeld over the course of the years-long litigation, said that his clients were disappointed that the system “continues to deny their equal access to fundamental liberties simply because of their youth.”