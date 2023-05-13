A multi-neighbor lawsuit challenging a planned seven-story student apartment building on Jefferson Park Avenue was dismissed Friday on a demurrer, a pre-trial defense challenge to the suit's legal grounds.

"The court sustains the demurrer," said Charlottesville Circuit Court Judge Claude Worrell. "The plaintiffs have failed to state a sufficient basis."

Nearby property owner Jimmy Wright was one of the plaintiffs arguing Friday that the block-sized building at 2005 JPA would overwhelm its surroundings.

"It will create substantial detriment to our neighborhood, and it will change the character of our neighborhood," Wright argued.

On the other side, acting city attorney Andrew McRoberts said state law gives each city such wide latitude on rezoning that it need only demonstrate some benefit-- even if it's just a larger tax base.

"There is evidence of reasonableness to support this," said McRoberts.

The fourteen plaintiffs, each acting as their own lawyer, alleged that the special use permit that Charlottesville City Council approved in September deviated from state law and the city's own ordinances by allowing a developer to build twice the height and nearly three times the density allowed by right in the R-3 zoning district.

Shortly before the matter reached City Council, developer Aspen Heights of Austin, Texas, announced a voluntarily doubling of its contribution to the city's affordable housing fund. Instead of the $484,000 originally promised when the matter won a narrow, 4-3, recommendation from the planning commission a year ago, Aspen Heights announced that it would provide $1 million in lieu of building any affordable units. The company said it simply wanted to accord with the more stringent affordable housing requirements of the city's draft Comprehensive Plan, but others alleged a deal sweetener.

City Council approved the rezoning by a vote of 4-0.

The building's design firm, Charlottesville-based Mitchell Matthews, asserts that the project will benefit this University of Virginia-area transit corridor by widening the front sidewalk to seven feet and by building new sidewalks on the side streets, Observatory and Washington Avenues.

"On site, easily accessible plaza spaces adjacent to the sidewalk will give pedestrians a kind of wayside where they can relax and socialize in the shade and beauty of new plantings," the architects wrote in a submission to the planning commission, which approved this change to the city's entrance corridor in March.

And while the architects of this partially brick-skinned building tout facades of differing heights and massings, some neighbors are simply not savoring the arrival of a 119-unit, 390-person, U-shaped, swimming pool-equipped structure.

"It's a monster," plaintiff Ellen Contini-Morava told the Daily Progress after the hearing. "It's going to tower over everything."

Today, the 1.7-acre site plays host to six buildings ranging from one to three stories including a circa-1900 mansion whose Ionic portico, hanging porch styled on the university's Pavilion and ample front yard made it a local landmark. However, a prior owner lost that mansion in a mid-1990s foreclosure, and a subsequent owner peppered the property with student housing. Efforts to reach the person currently listed as the sole beneficial owner, Anthony J. Gadient, were unsuccessful.

The architects note that in contrast to today's assortment of eight automobile access points on the side streets, all on-site parking will be underground the new building via a single curb cut on Washington Avenue.

Such claims haven't swayed plaintiff-neighbor Anne Benham, who relishes her relative quiet on the dead-end Observatory Avenue and dreads living by a construction site.

"I don't know that I'll be able to tolerate two years of noise and dust," Benham told the Progress. "There is collateral damage, and we are it."

The judge said the plaintiffs could refile their lawsuit on different grounds within 90 days, but these pro se plaintiffs said they needed to weigh their options. Five of the plaintiffs, plus another nearby nearby couple, are headed to city council Monday to appeal the entrance corridor approval.