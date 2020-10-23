Creepy clown cadre serving up scares in Free Union

The Schultheis family has lived at the corner of Millington Road and Free Union Road for seven years. Each year they have decorated big. Each year the display has been different. They have played Halloween host to werewolves, witches, skeletons, jack-o-lanterns, ghouls, the Angel of Darkness and his friends and, now, the pierrots of purgatory.

“I used tree cages for the legs and plastic pipes where they needed strength and pool noodles in the arms where they needed flexibility,” Schultheis explained. “I used bubble wrap and packing material to stuff them, and the body of the animal is two saw horses I got from Lowe’s.”

The family helps out a bit. Schultheis' mother helps to sew the clothes and the kids and husband help to put the display together. And they all accept a few months of being startled witless by whatever apparition is under construction and temporarily crammed into corners and crannies.

“I must say that my husband wasn’t too happy when I had about six clown bodies stashed in the bedroom while I worked on them. They have to go somewhere, though,” Schultheis laughed. “The year that I made werewolves, I found an old mannequin and built that up and put football shoulder pads on it to make it bigger. When I got it close to finished, you’d walk by and turn the corner in the house and see it and you couldn’t help but jump.”