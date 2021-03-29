Crash kills moped rider in Greene County

A Saturday morning crash in Greene County killed a Barboursville man when the moped he was driving crossed the center line of U.S. 33 near Moore Road and struck a sport utility vehicle, according to the Virginia State Police.

The crash occurred at 6:34 a.m. when the westbound Yamaha moped ridden by Adilio Lara-Lemus, 48, went over the center line and struck head-on a 2001 Isuzu Rodeo driven by Dawn C. Thomas, 56, of Ruckersville.

The impact caused Lara-Lemus to be thrown off the moped. He was a wearing a helmet, but died at the scene.

Thomas was not injured in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

— Staff reports