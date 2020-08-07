You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Crash into downed tree kills one in Albemarle County
0 comments

Crash into downed tree kills one in Albemarle County

Only $5 for 5 months

One person was killed in an early-morning car crash Friday on James Monroe Parkway, according to Albemarle County police.

Police officials said the driver of a car died at the scene of the single-vehicle crash near Bishop Road when the car slammed into a downed tree in the roadway around 4 a.m. The name of the deceased is being withheld pending  notification of next of kin.

Police closed the road near the crash scene for much of the morning as they investigated the incident.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News