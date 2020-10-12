CPD identifies two people killed in Saturday crash

The Charlottesville Police Department has identified the two people killed in a Saturday crash on Fifth Street Southwest.

Authorities responded to a single-vehicle crash at 3:34 a.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Fifth Street Southwest.

Devin Jaron Stinnie, 28, of Charlottesville, and Rashod Demetris Walton, 23, of Scottsville, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Damian Jemar Stinnie, 28, of Charlottesville, was transported to the University of Virginia Medical Center, where he remains in critical condition.

The crash was the third fatal accident on Fifth Street this year, resulting in four deaths.

Police have not released any additional information about the crash. The accident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. J. Manzano at (434) 970-3294.