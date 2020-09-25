COVID tests show positive for 16 students at Hancock residence hall

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

More than a dozen students living in the Hancock Residence Hall at the University of Virginia have tested positive for COVID-19 and will be moved into isolation housing, university officials announced Friday afternoon.

Officials said 16 students, including six pairs of roommates, tested positive. Close contacts of the students will move to quarantine housing. The Virginia Department of Health has begun contact tracing and additional close contacts will also be moved into quarantine housing.

Hancock houses 115 residents. Follow-up testing of the rest of the residents will take place next week.

The cases were identified through the wastewater testing program at the university and through prevalence testing of students who do not have symptoms of COVID-19.

Hancock residents who tested negative are being asked to follow mask policy, physical distancing, and to follow university guidelines on limited gatherings of no more than five students. They’re also asked to stay in their own dorm rooms until the second round of testing for the residence hall is complete next week.

At the same time, UVa will make a follow-up round of tests for residents of Balz-Dobie Residence Hall, which had students test positive for the virus last week.