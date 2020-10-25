COVID plays big trick on local Halloween traditions

Halloween became a big holiday celebration in the U.S. in the 20th century, with tricks growing more popular than treats during the 1920s and into the Great Depression. That led to organized community trick-or-treat activities and parent-chaperoned neighbor-to-neighbor excursions for children.

During World War II, rationing made candy scarce, leading to community parades and small, at-home events.

Goodman said the effects of COVID, and the ease with which it spreads, make it the most frightening beast in the neighborhood.

“We’ve seen that it impacts young people as well,” Goodman said. “The strange thing is it will impact two people of the same age and with the same medical history completely different. One may get a light case and the other could end up in the hospital.”

The virus originally was thought to primarily affect the lungs but has since been found to cause heart, kidney, liver and even cognitive issues.

“We won’t know for a long time what the long-term impacts of this virus are,” Goodman said.

COVID-19 will not only impact Halloween traditions, but Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's, as well, she said.

“With the colder weather, it’s not going to be as easy to get out of doors,” Goodman said. “The virus spreads easily indoors, and people need to be extra careful. I know we’re getting COVID fatigue and are tired of hearing about it, tired of staying home and tired of not seeing our friends, but we have to keep this up for a while.”

