COVID non-compliance could result in sanctions for UVa students

University of Virginia students and organizations that repeatedly don’t comply with the school’s rules for masking and social distancing could face suspension and other penalties, officials said in a virtual town hall meeting on Friday.
The university will also test wastewater from residences and other buildings to determine if there is someone who may be asymptomatic with the virus but possibly communicable.
The session was held for faculty, staff and others interested in the planning behind students and employees returning to grounds for fall semester. It touched on a variety of topics from returning funds for housing and food paid by students to classroom sizes.
University Counsel Tim Heaphy said the school’s requirements that students wear masks is enforceable on and off grounds and repeated offenses could result in suspensions and other sanctions through the university.
“First, it's important to realize that the university standards of conduct apply beyond the physical space owned and controlled by the university,” he said. “What that means is it isn't as if you can take off your mask when you cross off of university property or have a big party off grounds. Those matters are covered if they're in Charlottesville and Albemarle County by the obligations that we are imposing.”
Heaphy said the idea is that students will be admonished by peers to follow the guidelines and that masks, social distancing and other requirements will become a part of the school norm.
“If someone isn't wearing a mask, our hope is that they will be reminded of that by a peer, by another student or a faculty member or staff and that there'll be compliance,” he said. “Over time, everyone starts to understand and take as normal adherence to those rules. If there's refusal to comply, if there are repeated violations or very serious ones, those are the issues where we will address with enforcement.”
UVa President Jim Ryan said school officials hope a mix of online courses and in-person classes will be able to accommodate most students and faculty. He said the mix of classes is important to provide the educational, social and community interactions integral to college education.
“We don’t want to be fully online unless we have to and at the same time we don’t want to bring all of the students back on grounds unless we can do so safely,” Ryan said.
On Thursday, Ryan announced that the school would delay opening by two weeks in the face of an increasing number of positive COVID-19 test results in the Charlottesville area and the state. Classes are now slated to start online on Aug. 25 with in-person instruction for undergraduates beginning Sept. 8.
Graduate and professional programs will start as previously planned.
Students will need to submit a negative COVID-19 test taken within seven days of their planned move-in dates. They will be allowed to move into residence halls a few days prior to the beginning of classes.
“Our decision to take a phased approach to opening is not universally popular and has caused some frustration. Some are wondering why we don't just decide now that we're going to be online all semester,” Ryan said. “Others are wondering why we're delaying at all. It might help to start with the basic question of why we're even trying to bring back students.”
Ryan said the university’s mission is “to educate students, conduct research and provide medical care.”
“All of those are better done in person and students are involved in each part of that mission,” he said. “That's why, from the very beginning, we've talked to have students returned to grounds as long as we could do so in a reasonably safe manner.”
Ryan said that being on grounds for some students is the safest place to be. He said other students face challenges learning online from home and that some university employees and contract workers have jobs that depend on students being on grounds.
“We also know that roughly two thirds of our students live off grounds and outside of the university housing, which means that thousands of students are going to be living in Charlottesville,” he said. “Our view is it will be better for everyone if these students feel like they're a part of the university community rather than outside of it.”
Health system officials said they believe they have the resources to adequately test the university community and treat any cases that may develop.
One way officials hope to head off an outbreak is by monitoring the sewers in some university residences and buildings. Genetic material of the virus is present in human waste, said Dr. Costi Sifri, director of hospital epidemiology.
“The concept of wastewater testing is essentially to test the wastewater that's coming from a building,” he said. “We're hopeful to use this as a way to identify as an early warning sign that there may be people within the community in a building or in a dorm.”
Ryan said that school officials are prepared to admit defeat and close in-person instruction, if need be.
“If we have to change course we will,” he said. “If nothing else, it's clear that we have to approach this virus with humility and retain a willingness to adapt to circumstances.”
