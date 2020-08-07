COVID non-compliance could result in sanctions for UVa students

“Our decision to take a phased approach to opening is not universally popular and has caused some frustration. Some are wondering why we don't just decide now that we're going to be online all semester,” Ryan said. “Others are wondering why we're delaying at all. It might help to start with the basic question of why we're even trying to bring back students.”

Ryan said the university’s mission is “to educate students, conduct research and provide medical care.”

“All of those are better done in person and students are involved in each part of that mission,” he said. “That's why, from the very beginning, we've talked to have students returned to grounds as long as we could do so in a reasonably safe manner.”

Ryan said that being on grounds for some students is the safest place to be. He said other students face challenges learning online from home and that some university employees and contract workers have jobs that depend on students being on grounds.

“We also know that roughly two thirds of our students live off grounds and outside of the university housing, which means that thousands of students are going to be living in Charlottesville,” he said. “Our view is it will be better for everyone if these students feel like they're a part of the university community rather than outside of it.”