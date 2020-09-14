COVID fallout claims special local bakery as BreadWorks' business drops

BreadWorks, the Charlottesville bakery staffed by people with disabilities, will close its doors this month because of a pandemic-related drop in business.

The store’s last day will be Sept. 25.

The closing is due to a crash in catering contracts and walk-in traffic caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent restrictions, officials said.

Officials with WorkSource Enterprises, which provides job training, employment and services to people with disabilities and runs the business, said the 26-year-old bakery no longer pays for itself.

“It’s incredibly difficult because it has been a labor of love,” said Charles J. McElroy, WorkSource president. “BreadWorks has had a loyal following and it was a difficult decision to make, but it was hemorrhaging financially and there was just no way to stop the bleeding.”

From opening as strictly a take-out bakery with minimalist décor in 1994 to expanding into coffee and ready-made sandwiches with a contemporary coffee shop vibe by 2019, BreadWorks seems like any other Charlottesville cafe.

Pastries, breads, sandwiches and the bakery’s signature cookies sit in display cases while an airpot of specially blended coffee begs for a customer’s squeeze.