COVID case numbers reach record in region, state and on Grounds

“The data are clear. Nearly everyone going to the hospital with COVID is unvaccinated. This is entirely avoidable, if everyone gets their shots,” Northam said.

At UVa, all full-time and part-time employees are required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Jan. 4 and be boosted as soon as they are eligible. All students and faculty must prove they’ve been boosted by Feb. 1 or as soon as it is received after their eligibility.

Northam said PCR tests – polymerase chain reaction tests that detect genetic material from the coronavirus – are “widely available, and more rapid antigen test kits are becoming available every day.”

However, complaints from across the commonwealth claim the tests are quickly sold out in pharmacies and stores and that public testing sites are being overwhelmed.

In the past three days, UVa employee testing sites have been reportedly swamped by people seeking tests. Long lines and waits of up to three hours were reported on Tuesday, according to social media reports by employees waiting for tests and others doing the testing.