Albemarle County plans to start a business grant program with $1.25 million from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security, or CARES, Act of 2020 Coronavirus Relief Fund.
The county will receive $9,538,621 of approximately $3.1 billion in federal CARES CRF funding that came to Virginia.
Small businesses in the hospitality, entertainment, retail and tourism sectors will be given preference, but all small businesses in Albemarle will be eligible for the grants if they meet the criteria. Small businesses that self-certify as being women, minority or veteran-owned will be given preference in the application scoring process.
“The U.S. Department of Commerce studied access to capital, and they found that there is disproportional access to capital for minority, women and veteran owned businesses,” Albemarle Economic Development Director Roger Johnson told the Board of Supervisors on Wednesday.
According to an overview document, the county will be giving out approximately 84 grants of $10,000 for business with two to 10 employees, eight grants of $20,000 for businesses with 11 to 20 employees and four grants of $50,000 for business with more than 20 employees.
To be eligible, a business must have a minimum of two and a maximum of 110 full-time employees on site in Albemarle, have a physical location in Albemarle, have a current county business license, be current on business taxes prior to March 1, have a minimum of two years in operation and must be a for-profit business.
Ineligible businesses include banks and financial institutions, self-employed people with no employees, home-based businesses, franchise businesses (except those locally owned and operated) and vape, tobacco, gambling, sex-related industries and weapons manufacturers.
Businesses interested in applying can submit an inquiry form online at albemarle.org/businesscovid19. The county will host a webinar about the program at noon on July 27.
Grant awards will be announced in early August and funds will be distributed in mid-August.
An additional $1.25 million of Albemarle CRF funding will go to county residents for housing, utilities or groceries, nonprofit agencies and childcare providers. Albemarle Social Services Director Phyllis Savides said they are prioritizing support for vulnerable populations for housing, food security and financial stability.
“Our intent and recommendation is to contract with an outside entity to help us administer these funds through an application and screening process,” she said.
Many supervisors expressed concerns with working with a non-county entity and wanted the screening done by county staff.
“I am much less interested in having a partner than I am having a staff person if there is a cost that is in there, unless this is someone who is a proven local entity,” Supervisor Ann Mallek said. “I would like to hear more about who they are because they are some of our local agencies who really have not done a good job locally with taking care of their own tenants.”
The community and human services application process is not yet finalized.
Nonprofit changes
The Board of Supervisors on Wednesday also supported changes to the county’s upcoming fiscal year 2022 Agency Budget Review Team process, which is how it reviews requests from human services nonprofit agencies.
Albemarle and Charlottesville had worked together on the ABRT process from 1991 until 2018, when the city started to review its process and the Board of Supervisors declined to join.
In the last two years, the county’s ABRT process continued to include volunteer citizens and county staff members on teams that reviewed and scored funding requests from human services nonprofit agencies based on the county’s human services goals. Albemarle used the city’s electronic application portal to accept applications and utilized a joint scoring instrument to rate applications.
After a review of this year’s process, county staff recommended updates including changes to the county’s human services goals, a subscription to a grant application software system and creating a county-specific grant application questionnaire and scoring matrix.
“The objectives for our review of the human services goals included an interest in collapsing redundancies (we felt like some of the goals were duplicative), we wanted to prioritize a response to the post pandemic recovery, but most importantly, we wanted to include a focus on whether or not the applicant’s service delivery included an emphasis on equity and inclusion,” Savides said.
The updated goals are divided into current priorities of the highest urgency/most immediate need and ongoing priorities in support of continued service needs.
Savides said the grant application software system subscription would be less than $5,000 per year.
The city and county could come back together in the future for the review process, she said, and staff are staying in contact.
“I think that the feedback that we’ve gotten from the ... applicants is that while there is a benefit to having one application portal, there was often confusion among the applicants about how to address the county goals, how to address the city goals,” Savides said.
The county is planning to hold an orientation for applicants in September.
