County budget proposal goes to the people

Albemarle County is taking its budget on the road.

County officials, who are in the midst of setting the 2023 budget, are taking their spending and taxing plan into county’s communities in a series of town hall meetings.

At each town hall, a short presentation will be followed by an opportunity to ask questions and provide comments. Some facilities may require people to wear face mask due to COVID-19.

The county executive’s proposed fiscal year 2023 budget includes a recommended real estate tax rate of 85.4 cents per $100 of assessed value, the same as is currently in effect. Because of increased property assessments, the effective real estate tax rate — the rate that would bring in the same amount of tax revenue as last year — would be 78.8 cents per $100 of assessed value.

The proposed fiscal year 2023 budget also includes a recommended personal property tax rate of $3.42 per $100 of assessed value, a decrease of 86 cents or 20% less than the prior rate.

The personal property tax rate applies to business tangible personal property and individual vehicles, motorcycles and boats, as well as machinery and tools.

The board could adopt the advertised rate or lower it. A final public hearing on the budget will be April 27 with a final vote on the budget and tax rate on May 4.

According to county officials, the following meetings are scheduled:

• Monday, March 28 at 7 p.m.. Hosted by Supervisor Ann Mallek, White Hall District and held at Brownsville Elementary School Cafeteria.

• Thursday, March 31 at 7 p.m.. Hosted by Supervisor Ann Mallek, White Hall District and held at Broadus Wood Elementary School Cafeteria.

• Wednesday, April 13 at 7 p.m.. Hosted by Supervisor Donna Price, Scottsville District, it will be held at location yet to be announced.

• Saturday, April 16 at 10 a.m.. Hosted by Supervisor Ann Mallek, White Hall District, and held at the White Hall Community Building.

• Thursday, April 21 at 6:30 p.m.. Hosted by Supervisor Diantha McKeel, Jack Jouett District, who will be joined by School Board member Kate Acuff and Planning Commissioner Julian Bivins

at Jack Jouett Middle School Media Center.