After twice getting ordered to remain behind bars by one local judge, a different judge has offered bail to the New Mexico-based school counselor charged with sex crimes for allegedly conducting an illicit relationship with a 15-year-old Albemarle County girl nearly two decades ago.

Albemarle Circuit Judge Cheryl Higgins ruled on Thursday that 52-year-old Darren Wade Powell can leave jail and begin home electronic incarceration.

“The court recognizes that the family is willing to take a significant risk,” said Higgins after Powell’s sister promised to move from Indiana to Albemarle to watch over her brother.

Stephanie Leigh Powell Fang, who lives in a suburb of Indianapolis, told the court that she will pack up her life in the Midwest to help her younger brother comply with the conditions of his release, which include remaining inside or on the grounds of a rented house just past the southern outskirts of Charlottesville.

Another witness, Jenny Jones, who with her husband is a longtime friend of Powell’s, expressed confidence that Powell would not attempt to flee.

“I’ve always known him to be someone who follows through,” testified Jones, who works in the Charlottesville Department of Social Services.

However, Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Alicia Milligan said that the fact that it’s been 15 years since Powell resided in the Charlottesville area was troubling.

“That in and of itself presents a flight risk,” said Milligan.

Unlike his two unsuccessful bail hearings before Albemarle Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court Judge Areshini Pather, Powell appeared in person for his 30-minute hearing before Higgins. However, he did not testify.

Powell has been charged with two counts of indecent acts with a custodial child, each of which is a felony that can bring a sentence as long as five years. The allegations arose a year ago, when the girl, now 30, began telling Albemarle investigators her story of a counselor abusing his position of trust to groom and sexually abuse a 15-year-old.

The court has not released the name of the alleged victim.

In court on Thursday, the prosecutor told the judge about what allegedly happened in 2004. Milligan said the girl, then a high school sophomore, had been placed on juvenile probation and assigned counseling by Powell, then working for a private agency called Family Preservation Services.

“The victim has been dealing with this for a long time,” said Milligan.

In opposing bail, Milligan also noted that the house rented for Powell stands just half a mile from the girl’s childhood home. So, although she now lives outside the state, the alleged victim might wish to visit her mother, who still lives there, without fear of seeing Powell, the prosecutor said.

Powell’s defense attorney Rhonda Quagliana took issue with the proximity issue since it wasn’t previously raised. Quagliana tried to keep the focus on Powell’s presumption of innocence, his track record of employment and his absence of prior arrests.

“There’s just nothing in his background that suggests he’s not going to comply,” Quagliana concluded her closing remarks.

In granting Powell’s release under home electronic incarceration, Higgins said that Powell must not leave the property except for doctor and lawyer visits. He will likely be fitted with an ankle monitor to record his location.

“I don’t want the victim to worry about seeing him at the grocery store,” Higgins said from the bench.

After the hearing, the woman’s father said he would tell his daughter about Powell’s impending release from Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail.

“I think she’ll be disappointed,” said the father, who asked to remain anonymous to protect his daughter’s confidentiality.

“Nothing would be more fulfilling than having the truth come out in court,” the father told The Daily Progress.

The dad also said that he placed flyers around the city bearing Powell’s image and urging any other possible victims to call investigators. That flyer was criticized in court by Quagliana.

“Noted,” said the judge.

Powell’s preliminary hearing is slated for June 5.