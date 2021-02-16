Council donates $20k to violence prevention organization

The group’s conflict resolution process involves meeting separately with each side to understand what’s at the heart of disagreement and then trying to remedy the situation.

“First and foremost, they try to get them to comprehend that this is minute; no one needs to lose their life out of it,” Gilmore said.

After the conflict is resolved, the group provides the individuals with a range of resources related to mental health, employment and other topics.

“The ultimate goal is to saturate them to the point where everywhere they turn, there's health; everywhere they turn, they see healing,” he said.

People who need help can reach out to the B.U.C.K Squad hotline at (434) 284-3111, which is available 24 hours a day. Those who want to get involved should also call the hotline.

Gilmore said they need as many volunteers as possible.

“This is not an isolated situation that we can handle all ourselves,” he said. “ … This thing has evolved into something that transcends anything that we can possibly imagine. And I don't want to have to go to anymore mothers and hear them ask the question, 'why is my son dead?'"