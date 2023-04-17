The University of Virginia School of Law plans to host a conversation with controversial former FBI agent Peter Strzok on Tuesday.

Strzok, the former deputy assistant director of the FBI’s counterintelligence division, led investigations into Russian interference in the 2016 election as well as former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s use of a personal email server. He’s the author of “Compromised: Counterintelligence and the Threat of Donald J. Trump” and is currently an adjunct professor at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C.

In July of 2017, Strzok was removed from Robert Mueller’s special counsel investigation into links between former President Donald Trump’s presidential campaign and the Russian government after the discovery of text messages criticizing Trump. Strzok was later fired by the FBI’s then-Deputy Director David Bowdich in 2018 after public denouncements by Trump; he later filed a wrongful termination suit asserting that the dismissal violated his First Amendment rights and the Privacy Act.

Tuesday's event is scheduled to take place from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the UVa law school’s Caplin Pavilion. Professor Danielle Citron will serve as a moderator. A reception is planned to follow.