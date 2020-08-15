Contact tracers on front line of tracking coronavirus

Rosemarie O’Connor, who lives in Charlottesville, visited friends in Virginia Beach in late June and then heard one of them may have been exposed to the virus. As a precaution, she decided to get tested and was positive.

“It was really surprising considering I didn’t have any symptoms,” she said.

O’Connor’s interaction with a contact tracer wasn’t very difficult because she was already quarantining herself and didn’t have any symptoms. She had taken the initiative to contact her friends, and her boyfriend got tested, as well.

A contact tracer’s first job is to establish when a patient may have been infectious and who they could have come into contact with, Baker said.

Tracers then try to get information for close contacts and call them. If someone who was exposed has a test pending, the health district stays in contact with them to find out if they were negative.

“People’s initial reaction is to jump and get testing right away,” Baker said.

Baker pointed out that a negative test doesn’t mean someone is in the clear because the virus has an incubation period of two to 14 days after exposure. She said the ideal time to be tested is five to seven days after exposure.