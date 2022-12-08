Construction continues for University of Virginia's McIntire School of Commerce building

Excavation along Jefferson Park Avenue continues for a new building to augment the University of Virginia's McIntire School of Commerce.

Contractors have ripped the rear off of Cobb Hall in order to renovate the neo-classical remains of this 1917 structure and construct an adjacent new building called Shumway Hall.

The privately funded $105 million project, designed by New York-based Robert A.M. Stern Architects, aims to create better pedestrian mobility and bolster the educational offerings of the so-called "Comm School," which will retain its footprint in Rouss Hall and, visible at left, Robertson Hall.

Shumway Hall is projected to be completed in April 2025.