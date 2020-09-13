Community members gather to cleanse site where 'At Ready' statue stood

Following the sage burning, attendees took turns pouring water on the site, offering thoughts on the removal and prayers for Winchester, where the statue and its accessories will be installed on a battlefield by the Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation.

“Our work is not done,” said Larycia Hawkins, a UVa professor. “... The forces of destruction who didn’t want him to go are alive and well and in our midst.”

The “At Ready” statue was the first in the area to be taken down since Virginia lawmakers changed the state code to allow localities to remove war monuments. Charlottesville’s Confederate statues are tied up in a pending lawsuit.

Siri Russel, director of equity and inclusion for Albemarle County, credited those who reached out to the county over the years pushing for the removal. She said the local government was fortunate that they were in a position to carry the baton forward and remove the statute.

“I hope this isn’t the only baton we pick up,” she said. “... This isn’t the only space that we have to clear — literally and figuratively.”

The Rev. Phil Woodson, from First United Methodist Church, said there was still a heaviness in the air outside the courthouse, echoing other speakers who said the work for racial justice continues.