Community gathers for reflection on 10th anniversary of Mineral earthquake

“It was nothing short of a miracle that lives were not lost, and no serious injuries occurred that day,” Straley said. “Our school administrators and our teachers and our staff assisted students getting out of the building throughout our division, and many had to carry students and navigate them through the collapsed ceilings and burst pipes.”

Straley said he, and most other residents of Louisa County, recall that day in vivid detail. Despite such a short earthquake, the extent of the damage was felt for months, he said.

“It became very apparent that a miracle had occurred as we walked around the schools that evening to assess the damage,” he said. “Walls had moved more than a foot in Louisa County High School, and many have stated that the School Board and Board of Supervisors' decision to rebuild one of the walls at the end of the building that was completed just months before the earthquake most likely kept the building from collapsing, probably saving the lives of many.”