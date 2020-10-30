Community COVID testing events to continue through winter

About 100 tests are usually performed at the events and test results are usually returned in 48 to 72 hours.

Goodman said splitting the area between the agencies allows more people to access the tests.

“We want to go to the rural areas so those people don’t need to drive an hour or so into the city to get a test,” she said. “We look at our data to see if there are areas that need testing and we go to areas that don’t have tests readily available.”

“It’s really been a great partnership with the health district,” said Kent. “We have similar missions and they have focused on doing the testing outside of Charlottesville and we focus on testing inside Charlottesville.”

Nadkarni said supplies of tests have improved since earlier this spring and summer and that the specific tests being used take about two three days for results to return. There are very few false readings in the test, he said.

Those about to travel or who serve as caregivers to others in homes, also take advantage of the testing events, Nadkarni said.