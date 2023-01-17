Commonwealth Senior Living announces new leadership hires

Charlottesville-based Commonwealth Senior Living has announced that Mark Miyasaki, Stephanie Pfingsten and Archie McAlexander have joined the company.

“We are proud to welcome Mark, Stephanie, and Archie to the Commonwealth family,” said Earl Parker, president and chief executive officer of Commonwealth Senior Living, in a statement. “Each of these individuals strengthens our ability to deliver on our Core Values and improve the lives of our residents, their families, and each other.”

Mark Miyasaki joins as the chief financial officer for communities and the management company. He has 20 years of experience in managing financials and operations of senior living communities and most recently served as the CFO for Sodalis Senior Living.

Stephanie Pfingsten will be the senior vice president of residential care, joining with over 21 years of experience in nursing system development, health care operations and practice management. Most recently, she served as vice president of health and wellness at Charter Senior Living.

Archie McAlexander will serve as Commonwealth Senior Living’s director of clinical services. He was most recently director of care transformation and quality with Charter Senior Living, and also served as divisional director of care management at Atria for 8 years.

Commonwealth Senior Living offers services such as independent living, assisted living and memory care across five states, including Virginia. Their home office is at 534 East Main St., Charlottesville.