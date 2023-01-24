Commonwealth Senior Living announces new and returning team members

Commonwealth Senior Living in Charlottesville has announced that one new hire and two returning members will join the Charlottesville-based business.

Amber Turner returns to Commonwealth as vice president of human resources, according to a statement from the company. Turner, who most recently worked for Navion Senior Living, previously was the regional director of human resources and training at Commonwealth.

Marybeth Showalter also returns to the company as vice president of associate learning, training and retention. In this role, she will oversee training and development. In her previous role at Commonwealth, she also worked in human resources.

Amanda Greene is the company’s latest new face. As director of candidate experience, Greene will be responsible for recruiting "top talent” to Commonwealth, from both inside and outside the company, according to a statement.

“Amber, Marybeth and Amanda will help us deliver on our promise of being an employer of choice in the senior living industry,” President and Chief Executive Officer of Commonwealth Senior Living Earl Parker said in a statement. “Our associates are the heart and soul of Commonwealth Senior Living. They are on the front-line of ensuring our residents and their families receive the care [and] the support they need to thrive.”

Commonwealth Senior Living offers independent living, assisted living and memory care services across five states, including Virginia. Its home office is at 534 E. Main St. in Charlottesville.