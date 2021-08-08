Comedian Trevor Moore, who grew up in Charlottesville, dies in accident

Trevor Moore, a former Charlottesville resident and co-founder of the sketch comedy group Whitest Kids U Know, died in an accident Friday, according to media reports.

The 41-year-old drew the Cuddy comic strip for The Observer and then The Daily Progress when he was a teenager and hosted "The Trevor Moore Show" on Charlottesville public access TV, which started airing in 1996. More recently, he was the creator and host of a show by the same name on Comedy Central.

Moore, a 1998 Covenant School graduate who majored in film at the School of Visual Arts in New York, became the youngest published cartoonist when he released “Scraps,” a book of cartoons, at age 12.

He began his weekly “Cuddy” strip at age 16 in the now-defunct Charlottesville weekly The Observer. The comic strip eventually moved to The Daily Progress.

In a statement, the Moore family and his wife, Aimee Carlson, said they were devastated. He also is survived by a son, August.