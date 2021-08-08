Comedian Trevor Moore, who grew up in Charlottesville, dies in accident

Trevor Moore, a former Charlottesville resident and co-founder of the sketch comedy group Whitest Kids U Know, died in an accident Friday, according to media reports.
The 41-year-old drew the Cuddy comic strip for The Observer and then The Daily Progress when he was a teenager and hosted "The Trevor Moore Show" on Charlottesville public access TV, which started airing in 1996. More recently, he was the creator and host of a show by the same name on Comedy Central.
Moore, a 1998 Covenant School graduate who majored in film at the School of Visual Arts in New York, became the youngest published cartoonist when he released “Scraps,” a book of cartoons, at age 12.
He began his weekly “Cuddy” strip at age 16 in the now-defunct Charlottesville weekly The Observer. The comic strip eventually moved to The Daily Progress.
In a statement, the Moore family and his wife, Aimee Carlson, said they were devastated. He also is survived by a son, August.
“He was known as a writer and comedian to millions, and yet to us he was simply the center of our whole world,” the statement read. “We don’t know how we’ll go on without him, but we’re thankful for the memories we do have that will stay with us forever. We appreciate the outpouring of love and support we have received from everyone. This is a tragic and sudden loss and we ask that you please respect our privacy during this time of grieving.”