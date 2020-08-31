Collision between two motorcycles kills Charlottesville man

A Sunday night collision between two motorcyclists killed a Charlottesville man, city police officials said.
Rahmean Najuan Rose, 23, died at the scene of the crash at Fifth Street Southwest near Cleveland Avenue around 9:21 p.m.
Another man was taken to the University of Virginia Medical Center for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.
Officers are still investigating the cause of the crash. It is the second fatal crash investigated by city police this year.
