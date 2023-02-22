The Albemarle County School Board plans to discuss collective bargaining for school workers and hold a budget work session at its meeting on Thursday.

Albemarle County Public Schools Superintendent Matthew Haas and school board members are scheduled to talk about bargaining around 7:30 p.m.

The Albemarle Education Association union has launched its second bid to win collective bargaining rights. The first attempt was voted down by the school board in May 2022.

Around 8 p.m. on Thursday, the school board plans to hold its second budget work session of the year. Last week, Haas asked for $257.3 million for the division’s upcoming school year, including funds for a 5% pay raise for staff and $126,000 reserved for a school resource officer’s salary and benefits.

Also listed on the agenda is a COVID-19 status update presentation. The county is at low COVID-19 community levels, according to preliminary slides, though weekly student attendance percentages for the division are still below a pre-pandemic average of 95%.

The public portion of the meeting is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. and will be preceded by a closed session starting at 4:30 p.m.

Members of the public can attend the meeting in the Albemarle County Office Building at 401 McIntire Road in Charlottesville. The meeting is also available to watch online.