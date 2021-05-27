Cleaning of area tombstones will be an act of honor, respect

“People were like, ‘why are you doing this?’ and we were like, ‘because we can.’ But we ran into a wall when we went out to ask for donations because the question was always who to make the check out to. So we gave it a name.”

Do Good Cville has a simple goal.

“Our mission is, just find people who need help and help them,” he said.

They don’t seek support from local government because of rules and hoops that take time away from the effort.

“How long would it take if I had to get permission to do what we’ve done for The Haven? We just went to businesses and talked them up about what’s happening there and we got a $10,000 donation to hand to them.”

Rock said their continued efforts, and the fact that the money goes to where they say it will go, has won them a good reputation.

“[The businesses] said, ‘we know you’re going to do right for us.’ So we were able to give The Haven $10,000 to fund three programs,” he said. “If I had to get permission to do that stuff, it never would have got done. It’s the airborne guy in me saying, ‘---- it, I’m just going to fix this.'”