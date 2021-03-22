City to resume shared path for walkers, cyclists over Belmont Bridge

Starting Tuesday, bicyclists and pedestrians will again be able to use a shared path over Charlottesville’s Belmont Bridge.

The city’s Safe Streets pilot program, which is being resumed, uses the existing bicycle lane on the bridge to create a shared lane for cyclists and pedestrians. Traffic barrels are being placed along the outside of the lane to keep vehicles away from the shared space, which was created to promote greater physical distancing among pedestrians and cyclists using the lane.

The bridge only has one sidewalk on one side of the road, and it is difficult to see oncoming traffic due to the vertical curve of the bridge. Previously, people had to step off a curb into the roadway to pass others using the lane.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

With the addition of the traffic barrels, people walking on the bridge will be able to use this additional space for walking and cyclists will have additional separation from vehicle traffic.

Southbound bicycles are only permitted on the asphalt section of the path, and northbound bicycles should use the northbound vehicular travel lane.

The additional space in the roadway is being provided so pedestrians can safely pass with six feet of distance, and bicycles should yield to pedestrians on the path.