 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
City to resume shared path for walkers, cyclists over Belmont Bridge
0 comments
alert top story

City to resume shared path for walkers, cyclists over Belmont Bridge

{{featured_button_text}}
Belmont Bridge
COURTESY CITY OF CHARLOTTESVILLE

Starting Tuesday, bicyclists and pedestrians will again be able to use a shared path over Charlottesville’s Belmont Bridge.

The city’s Safe Streets pilot program, which is being resumed, uses the existing bicycle lane on the bridge to create a shared lane for cyclists and pedestrians. Traffic barrels are being placed along the outside of the lane to keep vehicles away from the shared space, which was created to promote greater physical distancing among pedestrians and cyclists using the lane.

The bridge only has one sidewalk on one side of the road, and it is difficult to see oncoming traffic due to the vertical curve of the bridge. Previously, people had to step off a curb into the roadway to pass others using the lane.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

With the addition of the traffic barrels, people walking on the bridge will be able to use this additional space for walking and cyclists will have additional separation from vehicle traffic.

Southbound bicycles are only permitted on the asphalt section of the path, and northbound bicycles should use the northbound vehicular travel lane.

The additional space in the roadway is being provided so pedestrians can safely pass with six feet of distance, and bicycles should yield to pedestrians on the path.

When passing others, pedestrians and cyclists should pass on the left and give an audible signal. The ADA-accessible route will be maintained along the existing sidewalk.

These safety measures will be in place until the COVID-19 state of emergency is lifted, or until the construction of the replacement bridge commences.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Detroit readies mass COVID-19 vaccination site

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert