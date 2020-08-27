City to crack down on unauthorized events at parks, obstruction of roadways

Organizers of a Juneteeth celebration in Washington Park will be receiving a letter and a $500 penalty, Wheeler said. The Black Joy Fest event on Aug. 8 at Washington Park and the Reclaim the Park event on Aug. 12 at Market Street Park are currently under review, he said.

“The reason for those three was that they all involve city parks, which were closed, for special events,” Wheeler said Thursday.

Prior to other known events, and despite issuing statements, Richardson had not specifically mentioned that organizers “will be charged accordingly,” but did mention local regulations.

“I think the change is that the events are continuing to happen in spite of the city's communications with organizers, and to the community,” Wheeler said.

On March 12, the city stopped issuing special event permits due to the COVID-19 pandemic.