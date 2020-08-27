City to crack down on unauthorized events at parks, obstruction of roadways

Charlottesville City Manager Tarron Richardson is warning community organizers that they could be cited if they hold an event planned for Friday.
In a statement released Thursday evening, Richardson said the city has supported the community’s right to “peaceably assemble,” but that “obstructing city streets and using parks without the proper permits will no longer be allowed.”
He said that a gathering advertised for Friday is not sanctioned by the city and no special event permits have been approved for the use of city parks or other public property.
Community organizers Rosia Parker and Katrina Turner have announced on social media that they are organizing a march for early Friday evening from the city police department to Tonsler Park.
In the statement, Richardson said citations will be issued to event organizers of prior events who used the parks without a special event permit.
“Moving forward, those who commit violations of state law and/or city ordinance, such as obstructing or blocking traffic, COVID restrictions, or any other violation will be charged accordingly,” he said.
According to city spokesman Brian Wheeler, organizers of at least one prior event in Washington Park will be receiving a $500 citation, and other previous events held in city parks are under review.
Organizers of a Juneteeth celebration in Washington Park will be receiving a letter and a $500 penalty, Wheeler said. The Black Joy Fest event on Aug. 8 at Washington Park and the Reclaim the Park event on Aug. 12 at Market Street Park are currently under review, he said.
“The reason for those three was that they all involve city parks, which were closed, for special events,” Wheeler said Thursday.
Prior to other known events, and despite issuing statements, Richardson had not specifically mentioned that organizers “will be charged accordingly,” but did mention local regulations.
“I think the change is that the events are continuing to happen in spite of the city's communications with organizers, and to the community,” Wheeler said.
On March 12, the city stopped issuing special event permits due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The city’s operating procedures for special events make exceptions for events of fewer than 50 people and demonstrations that occur without prior planning or announcement as a spontaneous response to a newsworthy occurrence. The procedures state that demonstrations taking place in response to a news-worthy occurrence more than 48 hours after the occurrence “will not qualify as spontaneous demonstrations, even without prior planning or announcement, and sponsors of events outside this window must apply for and receive a permit for an event expected to draw 50 or more persons.”
Those who advertise, promote or conduct an event for which a permit is required without first obtaining a permit can be charged with a civil penalty of up to $500.
Last month, the city also adopted an ordinance to restrict certain public and private in-person gatherings to a maximum of 50 people due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In that ordinance, gatherings for religious exercise, expressive activity on a public street or public sidewalks and spontaneous demonstrations are exempt from the maximum of 50 people.
After first being warned by a law enforcement officer to disperse, organizers can be charged with a Class 3 misdemeanor and attendees can be charged with a Class 4 misdemeanor, according to the city’s ordinance.
City police on Wednesday issued a press release that said that due to “a planned freedom of speech event” on Friday, drivers can expect road closures and traffic delays between 4 and 6 p.m. on Market Street from Ninth Street to Preston Avenue, on Ridge McIntire Road from Preston Avenue to West Main Street and on Ridge Street from West Main Street to Cherry Avenue.
Wheeler said if the city knows that people are organizing events, it is going to be proactive and reach out to organizers to ensure they understand the policies so they can be prepared.
