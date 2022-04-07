City resumes utilities disconnections for unpaid accounts

If you're behind on your city utility bill, your service could be cut off if you do not work out a payment plan soon.

The City of Charlottesville announced Thursday that it is ending its moratorium on disconnecting utility services for those who haven’t paid their utility bills. The Charlottesville Utility Billing Office will resume these service disconnections beginning the week of April 11.

According to a city press release, customers with unpaid balances can avoid service disconnection by contacting Utility Billing and setting up payment arrangements if they have not done so already. Green door hangers will be distributed to addresses that owe balances, encouraging customers to set up payment arrangements.

Customers who wish to set up a payment arrangement can contact Utility Billing at 434-970-3211 or by emailing cvilleutilities@charlottesville.gov.

Customers who have already made payment arrangements with Utility Billing do not need to take additional action.

Utility Billing suspended disconnection of past due accounts in March of 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Soon thereafter, the State Corporation Commission officially imposed a moratorium to discontinue cutoffs for nonpayment on all utilities. This state-issued moratorium expired in September 2021.

Throughout the pandemic, Utility Billing continued to distribute past due notifications and door hangers to keep customers informed of their balances, and to let them know they can set up payment arrangements.

Work was performed to distribute assistance to past due accounts, including funding from CARES, American Rescue Plan, Utilities’ own assistance programs, and helping to connect customers with additional local assistance opportunities. During this period, the city received and distributed about $557,000 of utility assistance funds.