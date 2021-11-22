City police request locating missing Charlottesville woman

FROM STAFF REPORTS
The Charlottesville Police Department seeks help locating Tonita Lorice Smith, a missing 39-year-old Charlottesville woman.
Smith was reported missing on Nov. 19 and was last seen on the evening of Nov. 14, in the 300 block of 10 ½ Street NW in Charlottesville. Smith is 5′4′' and weighs 200 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. Since Nov. 14, she may have traveled to Harrisonburg, Virginia.
Anyone having information about her whereabouts is asked to please contact Det. Christopher Wagner at 434-970-3973 or Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.