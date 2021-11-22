 Skip to main content
City police request locating missing Charlottesville woman
City police request locating missing Charlottesville woman

Tonita Lorice Smith

Tonita Lorice Smith, 39, was last seen on Nov. 14 in the 300 block of 10 ½ Street NW in Charlottesville.

The Charlottesville Police Department seeks help locating Tonita Lorice Smith, a missing 39-year-old Charlottesville woman.

Smith was reported missing on Nov. 19 and was last seen on the evening of Nov. 14, in the 300 block of 10 ½ Street NW in Charlottesville. Smith is 5′4′' and weighs 200 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. Since Nov. 14, she may have traveled to Harrisonburg, Virginia.

Anyone having information about her whereabouts is asked to please contact Det. Christopher Wagner at 434-970-3973 or Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000.

