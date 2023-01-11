City Parks & Rec to host Winter Ball

Charlottesville Parks & Recreation will host a Winter Ball from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Jan. 21 at Carver Recreation Center.

Refreshments, music and a photo booth will be provided at the family-friendly event.

Tickets are $10. Pre-registration is required to attend.

Those interested can register online at https://webtrac.charlottesville.gov, over the phone at (434) 970-3053 or in person at Carver Recreation Center in Jefferson School City Center at 233 4th Street NW.

For more information, visit www.charlottesville.org/parksandrec.