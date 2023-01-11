 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
City Parks & Rec to host Winter Ball

Jefferson School City Center

The Winter Ball is scheduled to be held at Carver Recreation Center at Jefferson School City Center at 233 Fourth St. NW in Charlottesville.

Charlottesville Parks & Recreation will host a Winter Ball from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Jan. 21 at Carver Recreation Center.

Refreshments, music and a photo booth will be provided at the family-friendly event.

Tickets are $10. Pre-registration is required to attend.

Those interested can register online at https://webtrac.charlottesville.gov, over the phone at (434) 970-3053 or in person at Carver Recreation Center in Jefferson School City Center at 233 4th Street NW.

For more information, visit www.charlottesville.org/parksandrec.

