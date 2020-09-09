 Skip to main content
City Market To-Go moves to CHS
20200411_cdp_news_market871.jpg

Holly Hammond with Whisper Hill Farm delivers produce during the first City Market To-Go pick-up service Saturday at Penn Park. The service allows vendors to deliver items to patrons who have purchased them online. For more information, visit the City of Charlottesville website. Find more photos at DailyProgress.com

 ANDREW SHURTLEFF/The Daily Progress

Charlottesville’s City Market To-Go is moving to the Charlottesville High School parking lot starting Saturday for the remainder of the season.

The market has been operating in Darden Towe Park for the summer months, but needed a new home as athletic fields were reopening for local play.

Other than changing locations, all procedures and process for the City Market To-Go will remain the same.

Customers will enter the market from Grove Road, which is also the entrance for the Martin Luther King Performing Arts Center, and will proceed through the parking lots and exit on Melbourne Road.

Customers must pre-order and pay online. Vendors will prepare orders for pick-up during the regular hours of 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.

For more information on the City Market, visit charlottesville.gov/citymarket.

