City launches public survey on five-year plan

Charlottesville opened a community and business survey on Wednesday for public input on what to include in its five-year Economic Development Strategic Plan.

The survey is part of the city’s contract with Resonance Consultancy to help develop the plan, according to a city statement. The city expects the final Strategic Plan to be completed by July 2023.

Survey participants are invited to rate the city’s qualities in criteria such as safety, housing affordability, cultural diversity, restaurants and shopping. Participants can also rate how important those issues are to them.

The survey can be found at https://www.research.net/r/charlottesvillevaedsp, and should take no more than 10 minutes to complete, according to the city.