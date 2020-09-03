City deputy helps rescue seven people, suffers minor injuries in Prospect Avenue fire

A Charlottesville City Sheriff’s deputy is being credited with helping seven people escape a fire in an apartment complex Thursday morning, according to Charlottesville Fire Department officials.

Two city deputies were among the first to discover the fire in a vacant apartment in a building in the 700 block of Prospect Avenue around 10 a.m. on Thursday, said Joe George, assistant city fire chief.

“Two [deputies] were driving through the area and were the first to notice the smoke and flames,” George said in a release. “One deputy helped rescue seven people from the building and attempted to go back in, but the smoke was too thick. “

The deputy and another person were taken to the University of Virginia Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries, officials said.

George said when firefighters got to the building a few minutes after the call, they found heavy flames and smoke coming from the building.

“Firefighters controlled the fire in under 10 minutes while also rescuing a person from the second floor,” George said. ““If not for the deputy’s heroic actions, this incident may have had a different outcome.”