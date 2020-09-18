 Skip to main content
City, county fire departments receive $5.44M in federal grants
Local fire departments are receiving a boost from federal grant funding.

U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine announced recipients of the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant program on Friday.

The Charlottesville Fire Department will receive about $3.5 million. Albemarle County Fire and Rescue will receive about $1.94 million.

The primary goal of the program is to enhance firefighter safety through equipment and training, according to a news release.

“Our firefighters put themselves in harm’s way every day. It’s critical that the federal government provides them with the tools necessary to carry out their duties safely and effectively,” the senators said in a press release. “These grants will strengthen Virginia fire departments’ abilities to protect communities across the Commonwealth from fire and other hazards.”

