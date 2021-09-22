City Council weighs in on Future Land Use Map

Mayor Nikuyah Walker is concerned that further development into areas like the IX Art Park area, which borders the Crescent Halls public housing facility and two other low-income housing complexes, could have unintended consequences and displace marginalized families even if it is intended to provide affordable housing.

“... you’re talking about available land in the city that’s privately owned so that owner will be able to do what they choose to, but you’re also talking about areas that have been predominantly Black and low income and the continual gentrification and possible displacement of families who live in those areas and what’s already happening in that area,” Walker said.

She asked the team to be mindful of where increased development would occur and to spread it out rather than concentrate it in areas that are already highly-populated and traditionally occupied by low income, Black and minority families.

Councilor Michael Payne voiced his concern that not enough areas of the city that are susceptible to gentrification are designated under the sensitive protection.