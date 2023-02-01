 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
City Council to hold budget work session

City Council In person (copy)

Charlottesville City Council meets at City Hall in Downtown Charlottesville.

 GINNY BIXBY, THE DAILY PROGRESS

Charlottesville City Council plans to hold a budget work session at 5 p.m. on Thursday.

A public comment period is scheduled to follow the work session. Members of the public who wish to attend the meeting can pre-register online at www.charlottesville.gov/zoom.

Limited in-person seating for up to 20 pre-registered members of the public is also available. Seats may be reserved at www.charlottesville.gov/1543/Reserve-a-Seat-for-City-Council-Meeting.

Next Wednesday, the council is scheduled to hold a joint budget work session with the Charlottesville School Board.

