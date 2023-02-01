City Council to hold budget work session

Charlottesville City Council plans to hold a budget work session at 5 p.m. on Thursday.

A public comment period is scheduled to follow the work session. Members of the public who wish to attend the meeting can pre-register online at www.charlottesville.gov/zoom.

Limited in-person seating for up to 20 pre-registered members of the public is also available. Seats may be reserved at www.charlottesville.gov/1543/Reserve-a-Seat-for-City-Council-Meeting.

Next Wednesday, the council is scheduled to hold a joint budget work session with the Charlottesville School Board.