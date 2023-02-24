As part of Black History Month, Albemarle County will be holding a free children’s financial literacy workshop on Saturday.

The event is for third- and fourth-graders and “seeks to connect and aspire children with an understanding of financial basics,” according to a county statement. There will be free food and prizes.

The workshop is planned to include readings by Janasha “Jay” Bradford from her book “Mahogany Goes to Wall Street,” which will also be distributed for free to attending families. Local banking representatives will also teach about financial wellness resources.

The event will take place from 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Virginia at 1000 Cherry Ave. in Charlottesville. It is hosted by Albemarle’s Office of Equity and Inclusion and the city of Charlottesville. There is no cost to attend, and parents and guardians are required to be present with their children at all times.