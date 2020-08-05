Childcare a key concern as schools, businesses start reopening

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, finding childcare in the Charlottesville area was a challenge.

Now, childcare openings are almost nonexistent, said Tori Maxey, the provider network coordinator with Piedmont Virginia Community College’s Network2Work program, which helps people find jobs by connecting them with employers and training.

Maxey works with community agencies to support students in the program and overcome hurdles such as transportation and childcare — the latter of which is one of the biggest barriers for getting people back to work.

“Network2Work is always willing to help absorb the cost by job seekers, but at this point, we just need help with who has openings,” she said. “Who is safe and clean enough for our job seekers to go to work and not worry about their children?”

Stretched thin by capacity constraints and other COVID-19 precautions, child care providers in the Charlottesville area are struggling to meet demand for their services as area businesses start to reopen. Further gaps in services as schools reopen online will most likely have to be filled by community groups and other partnerships.