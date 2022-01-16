 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Child critically injured in shooting incident

A local toddler, who was wounded by a gunshot to the head Friday morning, remains in critical condition and Charlottesville Police are looking for her mother whom they said fled from the hospital as they were investigating.

Police said they were called to the 900 block of First Street South around 10:52 a.m. Friday on a report of a 2-year-old suffering a head injury.

The child was transported to University of Virginia Medical Center.

Police said the victim’s mother, Diamond Owens, of Maryland, is charged with two counts of felony child neglect and one count of allowing access to firearms by children.

Police say they are also looking for R’Quis Jones, of Charlottesville, in relation to the case, although he has not been charged in connection with the shooting.

Police ask anyone with information on the shooting to call Crimestoppers at (434) 977-4000. –Staff reports

