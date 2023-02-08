Charlottesville’s Police Civilian Oversight Board has canceled its monthly meeting that was scheduled for Thursday.

According to a statement from the board, the cancellation is due to a lack of quorum, meaning the board will not have enough members present for a valid meeting.

Per Charlottesville’s city code, the Police Civilian Oversight Board requires four members to have a quorum. Currently, only four of the board’s eight seats are filled.

The board aims to provide civilian-led oversight of the city to enhance transparency and protect constitutional rights, according to its website.

The board’s next meeting has been scheduled for March 9.