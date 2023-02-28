The Center of Developing Entrepreneurs, or CODE, Building on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall has been honored by the American Institute of Architects.

The building, designed by Charlottesville-based architecture firm Wolf Ackerman and New Orleans-based firm EskewDumezRipple, was given one of the institute’s 2023 Architecture Awards, which “celebrates the best contemporary architecture regardless of budget, size, style, or type,” according to the institute’s website.

The institute noted the building’s versatile coworking spaces as well as its “envelope design … inspired by the brick cladding and punched window openings of the historic buildings.” The office and retail space also features outdoor terraces and is designed for environmental efficiency.

For more information on the building, visit https://codebuilding.com/.