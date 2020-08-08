You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Charlottesville woman missing for several days
0 comments

Charlottesville woman missing for several days

Only $5 for 5 months

The Charlottesville Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman.

City resident Amy Elizabeth Hillman, 29, was reported missing Wednesday. According to police, she was last seen walking in the 1200 block of Cherry Avenue around noon Tuesday.

Hillman is in need of medication, police said, and those who reported her missing to police think her health may deteriorate without it. She is 5 feet tall, with brown eyes and black hair.

Police ask that anyone who sees Hillman to dial 911 immediately.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to call the police department at (434) 970-3280 or Crime Stoppers at (434) 977-4000.

Amy Elizabeth Hillman

Hillman

 SUBMITTED PHOTO
0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News