Charlottesville Unitarian church reconsidering its 'Thomas Jefferson' name

In creating the task force, the board members wrote that Jefferson once was associated by most of society with democratic rule and freedom of religion but that has changed over time.

“We urge the members of this church to vote to replace the name of our congregation with one that does not convey a message of, at best, myopia, and at worst, racism and white supremacy, to those members of our community who are descended from enslaved laborers, to Indigenous people, and to all people who work to dismantle white supremacy,” they wrote.

The congregation is not alone with its struggle over Jefferson’s legacy versus the reality of the life he led. In 2011, the Thomas Jefferson District of the Unitarian Universalist Association officially dropped the third president’s name and opted for the geographic descriptor of Southeast District.

It was the third time the name change had come up for a vote, and the first time the vote yielded the two-thirds majority needed to pass.

The district — which includes congregations in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia — was named after Jefferson in 1962, when it was established. The first vote to shed Jefferson’s name came in 1997.