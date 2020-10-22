 Skip to main content
Charlottesville to start leaf collection on Monday
City crews will start residential curbside leaf collection on Monday.

Vacuum trucks will visit each city neighborhood three times during the season on a set rotating schedule.

Residents should pile unbagged leaves as close to the curbside or street as possible without blocking travel lanes for pedestrians, cyclists or vehicles.

On-street parking areas can be used for leaves.

Trucks will only collect loose leaves, not bagged. Drop-off locations will be available on Saturdays.

Leaves are brought to a local farm for composting.

Residents can sign up for text alerts to remind them of their collection week. To sign up, text your address to (434) 771-0251.

For more information, visit charlottesville.gov/leaves, call (434) 970-3830 or tweet to @CvillePW.

