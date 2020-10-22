Charlottesville to start leaf collection on Monday

City crews will start residential curbside leaf collection on Monday.

Vacuum trucks will visit each city neighborhood three times during the season on a set rotating schedule.

Residents should pile unbagged leaves as close to the curbside or street as possible without blocking travel lanes for pedestrians, cyclists or vehicles.

On-street parking areas can be used for leaves.

Trucks will only collect loose leaves, not bagged. Drop-off locations will be available on Saturdays.

Leaves are brought to a local farm for composting.

Residents can sign up for text alerts to remind them of their collection week. To sign up, text your address to (434) 771-0251.

For more information, visit charlottesville.gov/leaves, call (434) 970-3830 or tweet to @CvillePW.