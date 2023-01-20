Charlottesville to consider swapping polling places

A proposed revision to Charlottesville’s voting precincts would retire Tonsler Recreation Center and Alumni Hall as polling places and introduce Jackson-Via Elementary and Charlottesville High School as replacements.

The proposal was presented to City Council on Tuesday as part of larger changes to the precinct boundary lines in Charlottesville.

A public comment period on the changes will open Feb. 1 and close March 5, including a public hearing on Feb. 6. Council will vote on the matter on March 6.

During the public comment period, members of the public may submit comments via fax, mail, email, telephone or in person. Comments may be called in at (434) 970-3250, faxed to (434) 970-3249, emailed to vote@charlottesville.gov, mailed or delivered in person to the general registrar in Room 142 in the City Hall Annex at 120 Seventh St. NE, between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Questions and concerns can be directed to the Office of Voter Registration and Elections at (434) 970-3250.