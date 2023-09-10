The city of Charlottesville will begin work to repair the fitness course at Pen Park this week.

Work will begin on Monday and continue through Oct. 13, weather permitting, the city said in a statement.

Staff with the city's Department of Parks & Recreation plans to repair the course's footbridge and the fitness equipment borders at Pen Park.

During the repairs, the footbridge and individual pieces of fitness equipment will be closed to the public, the city said.

The fitness course at Pen Park includes 10 exercise stations along a trail winding through the park toward the Rivanna River.

Questions regarding the project should be directed to Daniel McClung, project manager, at (434) 970-3528.