A Charlottesville teenager was arrested on Friday and charged with sexually assaulting residents at the Kappa Delta sorority house on Chancellor Street.

The 18-year-old suspect, Harry Benjamin Sedwick, has been charged with one count of burglary and two counts of aggravated sexual assault.

The Charlottesville Police Department said officers received a report at 4:12 a.m. of a break-in at the Kappa Delta house at 136 Chancellor St. near the Corner and University of Virginia Grounds.

“CPD officers received a report of a man who was inside of the Kappa Delta Sorority residence with a flashlight and had assaulted several residents,” the police department said in a Friday statement. “A short time after, one of our officers intercepted Mr. Sedwick while walking back to his vehicle on University Avenue next to the parking lot at the Graduate Hotel.”

The Graduate is located on the Corner at the intersection of West Main and 13th streets.

Police said they identified and questioned Sedwick at the scene before making an arrest.

Sedwick is being held at Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail without bond.

The Charlottesville Police Department said the investigation into the matter is ongoing.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Crime Stoppers tip line at (434) 977-4000.